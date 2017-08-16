Officials to issue permit to organizers planning ‘Free Speech’ rally in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - City officials to issue a permit to organizers seeking to hold a “Free Speech” rally Saturday afternoon in Boston, but not for the location in which the group had originally targeted.

Organizers applied for a permit on Tuesday asking to rally on the Boston common. Officials met with organizers Wednesday, but did not reach an agreement on a permit allowing the rally on the common.

Boston Parks Department typically requires a permit in order to stage large gatherings. Department officials tell 7’s Sharman Sacchetti that a permit will instead be issued for a rally at the Parkman Bandstand from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Boston Free Speech says the rally is to address attacks on the First Amendment. It was originally slated to happened from from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Organizers expect an estimated 1,000 supporters at the event. A separate march against the group is expected to attract up to 10,000 people. Boston police say they plan to keep both sides separated in an effort to prevent violence.

Organizers say they are not in any way associated with the organizers of the Charlottesville rally. But some of the speakers shown on a rally flier and announced on the group’s Facebook page attended the Charlottesville demonstration.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he does not want the group in the city.

