BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of people are giving back to their community by making sure those in need had a hot meal for Thanksgiving at Boston’s largest homeless shelter.

Pine Street Inn will be serving around 2,000 people for the holiday.

Elected officials are among those gathering to help carve turkeys.

“It’s a really gratifying experience, thinking back on housing 1,000 homeless people the last four years, it’s a pretty good number and we’re going to double down on our efforts in the next four years,” said Mayor Marty Walsh.

More than two hundred volunteers taking part in the effort.

Two women said they’re grateful for the help they’ve received getting back onto her feet and back into a home of her own.

“The people in my life that have helped me from having nothing, literally, to having keys,” said Barbara Parham, a Pine Street Inn client, as she fought back tears.

The Pine Street Inn is roasting 75 turkeys, 700 pounds of mashed potatoes and 302 pounds of stuffing.

