Officials warning the public of bacteria found in waters around Boston, Cambridge

BOSTON (WHDH) - State officials are warning the public to avoid water in Boston and Cambridge after high levels of bacteria were found in the Charles River Lower Basin.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) says a cyanobacteria bloom has been found in and around the waters of Boston and Cambridge.

Officials say residents should not contact the water, and pet owners should keep animals away from the shore line to prevent them from drinking the water.

Crews plan on retesting the water continuously until the cyanobacteria levels are within an acceptable range.

Anyone who wants more information should contact the Department of Public Health at 617-624-5757.

