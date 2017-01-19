Ohio hospital using robots to clean

Cincinnati, Ohio (CNN) — An Ohio hospital is using robots, fitted with a flashing ultraviolet light on top of them, to clean surfaces.

The light shoots out UV rays at everything in it’s path, killing bacteria.

Doctors say this wont replace other cleaning methods, but it is another tool to fight against new and dangerous infections.

The product has already shown signs of being able to reduce deadly strains of Anthrax and Ebola on surfaces.

