Ohio lifeguard saves boy during first day on the job

A lifeguard, Jake Viglianco, saved a young boy in Lakewood, Ohio during his first day on the job.

The victim, a four-year-old boy who was at the pool for a summer field trip, started yelling for help as he was gasping for air.

Viglianco was able to jump in the water and bring the boy to safety.

He said the job is a passion and dream come true.

There were no injuries reported.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)