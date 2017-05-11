Ohio man lunges at family member’s killer in court

Cleveland, OH (WHDH) — Courtroom chaos broke out in Ohio and it was caught on camera.

The suspect was pleading guilty to murdering five people when one of the victim’s family members got upset and lunged at the man.

The family member says he became angry when the suspect winked at him.

Security guards stopped him and physically removed him from the courtroom.

They had to take the suspect out of the courtroom as well.

The judge sentenced him to five consecutive life sentences behind bars.

