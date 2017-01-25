Ohio officers rescue man from burning car

NORTON, Ohio (WHDH) — Two police officers worked fast to pull a man out of a burning car in Ohio.

Video from the officers’ body cameras showed them sprinting toward the car Sunday night. One of the officers smashed a window to get to the 60-year-old man inside.

“The thing about being a police officer is being prepared for what you never expect and this is one situation I could never expect,” said Officer Scott Seabolt.

The officers managed to rescue the man and get him to safety seconds before the car exploded.

Police believe the driver was under the influence when he drove into a ditch. Firefighters administered four doses of Narcan after he was rescued. The driver said he was not drunk or on drugs at the time of the crash and said he is grateful to the officers who saved his life.

