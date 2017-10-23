Ohio police officer raises money to keep sick K-9

CLEVELAND (WHDH) — A hospital police officer in Cleveland started a GoFundMe campaign so he could keep his former K-9 partner as a pet after he got sick.

Officer Matt Suster and General worked together at the hospital for two years. A few months ago, Suster said General jumped into the car and yelped in pain. After several trips to the veterinarian, General was sent to get more tests.

After General was given an MRI, he was diagnosed with Lumbosacral Stenosis, a genetic disorder that causes the nerves in his back to be pinched. Suster knew General would no longer be able to work with him.

Suster said he would either need to return General so the department could get him a replacement dog or he could pay $5,000 to keep him. Suster said giving up General was never an option for him.

“It’s kind of like trying to give up one of your kids, it’s just not going to happen,” said Suster.

Within a few days, Suster raised enough money to keep General, now that he is retired. He said any extra money raised will be used to help other retired K-9’s in similar situations.

