Ohio suspect drops cocaine on floor in court

Lorain, OH (WHDH) — An Ohio man was in court and accidentally dropped drugs from his hat.

This all happened during a traffic court hearing on a minor infraction.

Courtroom security cameras were rolling as 39-year-old Lemar Reed of Lorain, Ohio walked up to enter a plea on a minor traffic violation.

That is when Reed unknowingly dropped a bag of cocaine out of his baseball cap onto the floor.

It wasn’t until about an hour later when the courtroom security officer noticed the bag of drugs on the floor.

The judge said the man faces a fifth degree felony and is due in court on May 10th.

