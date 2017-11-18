Ohio thief stole bucket truck with maintenance worker inside

(WHDH) — A thief in Ohio stole a bucket truck with a maintenance worker trapped inside.

The worker, who had been with the company for years and is also a military veteran, was seen clinging to the speeding truck in surveillance video.

The suspect eventually stopped after being chased by officials.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is now facing theft and kidnapping charges.

