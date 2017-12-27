Oil tanker overturns onto car on I-495, trapping driver inside

LITTLETON, Mass. (WHDH) — A stretch of Interstate 495 in Littleton was closed Wednesday afternoon near the Chelmsford line after an oil tanker overturned and landed on top of a car, leaving a motorist trapped.

Sky7 video showed firefighters frantically working to free someone who was trapped in their car under the tanker. The driver has since been rescued.

Firefighters worked for nearly an hour to free the driver. The driver appeared to be conscious and alert at the time of extrication. They were flown away from the scene in a medical helicopter.

The truck spilled some of its oil in the crash, according to police. A hazmat team has been called in for cleanup purposes. The crash also wiped out a large highway sign.

All but one lane on the southbound side of the highway near Exit 31 are closed. Northbound lanes are getting by.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes. Heavy traffic is expected through the afternoon.

