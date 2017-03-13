Oldest Pearl Harbor vet celebrates 105th birthday

SAN DIEGO (WHDH) — A World War II veteran believed to the oldest survivor of Pearl Harbor celebrated his 105th birthday last week in California.

Ray Chavez was stationed in Hawaii when Japanese forces attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Chavez was honored with a big birthday party aboard a naval ship. At the partyl, he thanked everyone for the celebration.

“I just want to thank everyone that’s here to give me this honor and I will never forget it for the rest of my life,” said Chavez.

Chavez participated in eight other battles during World War II. He also worked as a handyman at his church until he was in his mid-90s.

