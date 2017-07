BOSTON (WHDH) - Olympic simmers decided to test their skills in the Boston Harbor on Friday for a good cause.

More than 50-swimmers took part in today’s 22-mile relay swim around the Boston Harbor Islands.

The money raised in the event will go to Dana Farber and Mass General Hospital for children.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)