On coldest day of year, Nahant residents left without power for hours

NAHANT, MA (WHDH) - On the coldest day of the year, many residents in Nahant were left without power for hours after a dump truck ripped down poles and power lines.

The Little Nahant Street and Howe Street area was hit with the outage Thursday morning. About 1,000 residents were left without heat until late afternoon.

“The damage is extensive and will take several hours to re-establish power,” police said in a social media post around 11 a.m.

Video from Sky7 showed many downed power lines and broken utility poles caused by a truck that was moving with its dumpster raised.

Residents were asked to shelter in place. A temporary shelter was set up at the Johnson School. A heated MBTA bus was made available as well.

Businesses in the town were forced to close up shop and residents were told to leave hot water trickling in their sinks to avoid frozen pipes.

On a 7-degree day with winds whipping off the water, crews worked for about five hours to restore power.

Officials are investigating and no charges have been filed against the truck driver at this time.

