On to next season: After epic Super Bowl win, Belichick turns focus to 2017

HOSUTON (WHDH) – New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick became the first coach in NFL history to win five Super Bowl rings Sunday night after an epic come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Trailing 28-3 in the third quarter, Belichick remained calm and pieced together an attack that led his team to 34-28 overtime win.

The achievement marked the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.

Despite the accomplishment, Belichick is already worried about getting his team prepared for the 2017 season.

“As great as today feels, we’re five weeks behind the other teams for the 2017 season,” Belichick said Monday morning at his press conference.

Such a statement comes as no surprise. The Patriots historic success can in large part be credited to Belichick’s unrelenting desire, focus and unmatched preparedness.

The win undoubtedly cemented Belichick as the best coach to ever grace the gridiron.

