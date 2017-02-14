Once again, mysterious Valentines adorn Vermont capital

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Valentine’s Day bandit is continuing to strike Vermont’s capital city.

Overnight Tuesday someone — or a number of people — plastered much of downtown Montpelier with red hearts on white sheets of paper.

It’s a tradition that dates back years.

There’s even a Facebook page dubbed the Montpelier Valentine Phantom Phan Page.

If anyone knows who adorns the city with hundreds of the Valentines most every year they’re not talking.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)