One dead after high carbon monoxide levels found inside Boston home

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities said one man has died after high carbon monoxide levels were found inside a Boston home on Saturday morning.

Authorities said multiple people reported feeling sick inside of the home, located at 741 Hyde Park Avenue in Boston.

The man reportedly went into cardiac arrest and died. Officials have not confirmed whether or not he died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Two women were also transported to the hospital. There is no information on their current condition.

This is an ongoing investigation, 7News will bring updates.

High CO levels force residents out of apartments. 1 fatality & 2 others taken to hospital. Boston Fire continuing to investigate cause of high CO levels. #7News pic.twitter.com/RYZNHbyQOB — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) January 13, 2018

