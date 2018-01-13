BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities said one man has died after high carbon monoxide levels were found inside a Roslindale home on Saturday morning.

Authorities said multiple people reported feeling sick inside of the home, located at 741 Hyde Park Avenue. The home is part of a five unit condo complex.

The man reportedly went into cardiac arrest and died. Officials have not confirmed whether or not he died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Three occupants treated and transported by @BOSTON_EMS . 1 adult male pronounced at the hospital. 2 adult women being treated for high levels of CO. State Medical Examiners Office to determine cause of death. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 13, 2018

Two women were also transported to the hospital. There is no information on their current condition.

Boston Fire was on scene with National Grid and the City Inspectional Services. They have determined that the stove was at least one source of CO. They said a poorly vented basement furnace was most likely another cause.

Three of the five units are safe for residents to enter once again.

With inspections complete, 3 of the 5 units may be reoccupied once working smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are in place. The most likely cause of the CO was a faulty stove and a poorly vented basement furnace. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 13, 2018

High CO levels force residents out of apartments. 1 fatality & 2 others taken to hospital. Boston Fire continuing to investigate cause of high CO levels. #7News pic.twitter.com/RYZNHbyQOB — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) January 13, 2018

