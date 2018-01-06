One dead in New Hampton, NH house fire

NEW HAMPTON, NH (WHDH) — According to officials, one person has died in a New Hampton house fire.

The fire happened around 3 a.m. on Beech Hill Road at a single-family home.

Crews said the unplowed driveway and the cold weather temperatures made the suppression of the fire difficult.

When firefighters were able to enter the home, they located the only person inside. That person was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no word on the cause of the fire at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

