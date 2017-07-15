ROXBURY (WHDH) – Boston Police say one person was shot in the head and killed on Saturday at 10:51 pm on Shawmut Avenue.

Boston EMS said the male victim, in his 20’s, died on scene.

One of the bullets went straight through a convenience store window on Shawmut Avenue. No employees were injured.

Boston Police are searching for the suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

