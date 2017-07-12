One dead, one critical after crash on Mass Pike

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police are responding to a crash on the Mass Pike where one person has been killed and a second is in critical condition.

According to police, the crash happened near the New Balance Building on the Mass Pike eastbound in Brighton Wednesday afternoon.

State Police say a BMW crashed into a pickup truck that stopped to secure its trailer load.

Two left lanes are closed as a result of the crash, and significant backups are expected.

There’s no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

