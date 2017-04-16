One dead, one critical after shooting in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - One person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting in Lynn on Sunday.

Police say they received a call after 3 p.m. for a shooting outside of the Lynn Arts Building on Exchange Street.

At the scene, police found two victims who had been shot multiple times.

Officials say one those victims has now died and another is in critical condition.

The deceased victim has been identified as a 46-year-old man from Lynn.

State Police are currently assisting with the investigation.

There have been no arrests at this time, but police are searching for a suspect.

Police are currently investigating and are asking local businesses for any surveillance footage.

This is a developing story; Stay with 7News for the latest updates.

