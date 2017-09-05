One found dead after apartment fire in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responding to an apartment fire found a body in Wakefield overnight, officials say.

The fire broke out on Water Street at around 11:45 p.m. Monday.

Crews responded to the scene and were able to knock down the fire in the second-floor structure, but a body was found shortly after the flames were extinguished.

Officials are working to notify the victim’s family. That person’s name has not been released.

The unit was heavily damaged, but fire officials say the rest of the building is salvageable.

As many as seven people lived in the building. The Red Cross is on the scene helping those who have been displaced.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.

