PLYMOUTH (WHDH) - State Police were involved in a chase on Route 3 that ended in a crash that left one person hospitalized.

Officials say the driver of an SUV took off during a traffic stop in Lynn.

That SUV eventually drove off the road in Plymouth, hitting a tree.

At least one person was taken to the hospital following the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)