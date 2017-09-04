One hurt, 11 displaced by house fire in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - Fire crews in Lawrence responded to a house fire on Fairmont Street early Monday morning.

One person was taken to the hospital with what were described as serious burns.

In total, 11 people who lived in the home have been displaced and are not being allowed to return.

The fire left extensive damage to the property, and officials say the conditions inside made fighting the fire difficult.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)