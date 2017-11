MALDEN (WHDH) - Officials said one person is injured after being hit by a car in Malden Saturday night.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. between Broadway and Salem Streets.

Officials said the victim was crossing the street when he was hit.

That person is still in the hospital.

The driver of the car stayed on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

