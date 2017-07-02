NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Officials say one person was injured after a building fire at a nursing home in Nashua, New Hampshire.

Emergency crews responded to the incident just before 2 a.m. on Sunday at 22 Hunt St., at the Courville Nursing Home.

Officials say a fire broke out in one of the patients’ rooms. Two patients had been removed from the room by staff.

The floor was evacuated as fire crews worked to put out the fire and clear out the heavy smoke.

One person was transported to a local hospital for evaluation for smoke inhalation.

More than 50 patients at the facility were relocated to Greenbrier Nursing Home until cleanup is finished.

The Nashua Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the incident.

