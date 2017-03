NEW YORK (WHDH) - One person has suffered minor injuries after a fire at President Trump’s luxury hotel and tower in New York.

Firefighters say it started on the 47th floor of the building early Friday morning and they were able to put it out quickly.

They’re investigating the cause of the fire but say it is not suspicious.

