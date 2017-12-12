One injured after incident involving incendiary device in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews are responding to an incident involving an incdendiary device in Quincy.

According to Quincy Police, the incident happened on Smith Street.

A person suffered a serious hand injury and was taken to a local hospital as a result.

Quincy Police say they believe the incident involves illegal commercial-grade fireworks.

Police say they are still investigating.

