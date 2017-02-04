One injured after pickup truck crashes in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was injured overnight after a bad crash in Boston.

A pickup truck slammed into a pole near Brigham & Women’s Hospital.

The truck was heavily damaged as a result of the crash.

Police have not yet released any details on the driver, the driver’s condition, or what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more details as they become available.

 

 

