One injured after rollover crash on I-495 in Foxboro

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - One person was injured after a rollover crash on I-495 in Foxboro Monday morning.

Mansfield Fire joined Foxboro firefighters in responding to the ramp from I-495 to I-95 after the truck rolled over just before 6 a.m.

The vehicle is still being removed from the area.

According to Mansfield Fire, one person was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

