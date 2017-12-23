One injured in two-car crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Winter weather conditions were to blame in a crash in Taunton that left one person badly injured.

The crash happened Friday night at the intersection of Purchase Street and School Street.

The incident involved a car and an SUV, taking down poles and power lines.

The driver of the car was injured and taken to a local hospital. The driver of the SUV is expected to be OK.

