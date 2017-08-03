One injured, suspect sought after Chelsea hit-and-run

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Police say they are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run crash in Chelsea overnight.

The incident happened at the intersection of Chestnut and Williams streets when two cars were involved in a crash. One of those vehicles then struck a traffic signal and went into the side of a building.

One of the cars involved then fled the scene.

Officials do not yet know the make and model of the car that fled the scene.

