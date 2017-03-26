One killed after single-car crash on Mass Pike in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Police say one person was killed after a single-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike in Boston.

Just after 2 a.m., police say they responded to the crash on the Eastbound side of the Pike near exit 22.

According to police, a 2013 Audi A8 when the vehicle went airborne, striking the ceiling of the tunnel and ripping down cables and wires.

State Police say they not yet know why the vehicle went airborne.

The driver of the car was identified as a 20-year-old man from Brookline. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A female passenger was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Troopers say the crash is still under investigation.

