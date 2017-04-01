One killed in crash on Route 1 in Saugus

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - A crash on Route 1 in Saugus on Saturday left one person dead.
The crash happened at 700 Broadway.
State Police confirmed that one person died as a result of the crash but did not provide additional information.
It’s unclear if road conditions as a result of the winter weather had an impact on the crash.
There is no information about the victim at this time.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.
