One killed in fire at Abington senior housing complex

ABINGTON, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a deadly fire inside a senior housing complex in Abington.

The building is located on Chestnut Street.

Neighboring fire departments were called in to assist with the fire.

Susan Hilliard, who lives in the complex spoke to 7News and says she knows the victim. She says she called the fire department just before 3 p.m. when she smelled smoke coming from an apartment.

Fire crews discovered heavy fire in the victim’s apartment.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Several elderly residents were taken to the hospital as a precaution, while others were left waiting to return to their apartments.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

