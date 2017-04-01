One killed in traffic accident on Route 1 in Saugus

SAUGUS, MA (WHDH) - An incident on Route 1 in Saugus on Saturday has left one person dead.

The crash happened at 700 Broadway at a gas station.

State Police confirmed that one person died as a result of the crash but did not provide additional information.

Traffic was backed up on Route 1 as police investigated the incident.

There is no information about the victim at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

