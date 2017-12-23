One killed in two-car crash in Taunton

TAUNTON, MA (WHDH) - Winter weather conditions were to blame in a crash in Taunton that killed a driver.

The crash happened Friday night at the intersection of Purchase Street and School Street.

The incident involved a car and an SUV, taking down poles and power lines.

Jeremy Cunningham, 20 of Taunton, was driving a 2004 Honda Accord that hit the SUV. He was later pronounced dead.

 

