One killed, one injured in Lynn assault

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured after an assault in Lynn early Sunday morning.

According to the Essex County DA’s office, a 39-year-old Reading man and another man were assaulted by two other men while walking down Blake Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police believe the victim was struck by a brick. He was taken to a hospital in Boston, where he died from his injuries Monday morning. That victim has not yet been identified.

The other man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to live.

There have been no arrests in the case, and an investigation is ongoing.

