One killed, one injured in Lynn assault

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - State and local police are investigating after a man was killed and another man was injured after an assault in Lynn early Sunday morning.

According to the Essex County DA’s office, a 39-year-old Reading man and another man were assaulted by two other men while walking down Blake Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police believe the victim was struck by a brick. He was taken to a hospital in Boston, where he died from his injuries Monday morning. That victim has not yet been identified.

The other man was taken to a local hospital and is expected to live.

There have been no arrests in the case, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for the latest information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending

Comments