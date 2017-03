AVON, MA (WHDH) - One person is dead and several more are injured after a crash involving five different vehicles in Avon.

The incident happened Saturday night on Harrison Boulevard.

The victim was reportedly ejected from one of the vehicles.

The extent of the other injuries are not yet known.

Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)