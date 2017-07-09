One man injured after reports of a possible gas stove explosion on Cape Cod

Falmouth Police say one man is injured after reports of a possible gas stove explosion.

The incident happened at a bed and breakfast in Woods Hole.

Fire officials say the man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The inside of the building reportedly suffered some heat damage.

Investigators are looking into what exactly caused the blast.

