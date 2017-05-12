One person arrested after string of vandalism in Avon

AVON, MA (WHDH) - Avon Police say one person has been arrested after several incidents of vandalism in the town.

According to police, six vehicles had their rear tire slashed. Those vehicles belonged to the police and fire department.

Additionally, six windows at the Avon Baptist church were broken.

Police say one person, an adult, has been arrested, but no other information about the suspect has been provided.

