One person critical after being dragged by car in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people have been hospitalized — one in critical condition — and one person is under arrest after an incident involving two vehicles in Boston.

Police say the incident involved four women in the area of the Victoria Diner.

Two of the women reportedly got into an altercation. One of the women, Brianna Smith, 26 of Dorchester, is accused of getting behind the wheel of a car and dragging another person as she tried to leave the scene.

Police say that victim is a 29-year-old woman. She was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and is said to be in critical condition after being dragged by a vehicle.

Smith has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and OUI causing serious bodily injury.

A second victim was taken to Beth Israel Hospital for precautionary reasons.

A taxi was reportedly involved in the incident. That taxi driver stayed on the scene and cooperated fully with the investigation.

Officials are investigating the incident and are looking at surveillance cameras in the area that may help piece together what happened.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)