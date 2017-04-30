Boston Police searching for car after hit-and-run injures bicyclist

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person is in serious condition after officials say a car struck and dragged a bicyclist.

The incident happened just after 3 a.m. Police say two bicyclists were traveling from Kenmore Square and were headed into the Boston Common Public Garden when one of the cyclists was struck by a car.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, was dragged for a distance.

Police say they are looking for a silver 4-door sedan with possible front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Boston Police.

