Boston EMS responded to a shooting overnight in Dorchester.

The incident happened on Leslie Street.

One person was hurt in the shooting but did not want to be taken to the hospital. That person’s condition is not known at this time.

Police recovered a gun at the scene but there is no word on whether any arrests have been made.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)