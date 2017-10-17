One person in custody after jumping concrete barrier near White House

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The US Secret Service says one person is in custody after jumping a concrete fence near the White House.

The Secret Service posted on Twitter that officers responded to a person who jumped a concrete barrier along East Street.

The suspect was quickly apprehended, but DC Police were en route to investigate a suspicious package. It’s not clear whether the two incidents are related.

As a result of the incidents, the White House south fence line has been closed until further notice.

ALERT: UD Officers responding to an individual who jumped over the concrete barrier along E ST. @WhiteHouse south fence line closed. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 17, 2017

Update: Suspect in custody, @DCPoliceDept en route to investigate suspicious package. South fence will remain closed until further notice. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 17, 2017

