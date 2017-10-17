One person in custody after jumping concrete barrier near White House

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - The US Secret Service says one person is in custody after jumping a concrete fence near the White House.
The Secret Service posted on Twitter that officers responded to a person who jumped a concrete barrier along East Street.
The suspect was quickly apprehended, but DC Police were en route to investigate a suspicious package. It’s not clear whether the two incidents are related.
As a result of the incidents, the White House south fence line has been closed until further notice.
