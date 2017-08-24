One person injured after shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON (WHDH) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Brockton Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Jacob Street, where bullet holes could be seen in a car at the scene.

The injured person was taken to the hospital by medical helicopter. There is no immediate word on the identity of the victim or that person’s condition.

It’s not clear how the car with bullet holes was related to the incident.

