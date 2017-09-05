One person injured inside shop in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a shooting that happened inside a shop in Dorchester.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at 114 Stoughton Street for a person shot inside a shop. That shop is believed to be a barber shop.

Officials say the victim has life-threatening injuries.

There is currently no information on suspects. Boston Police are still investigating.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)