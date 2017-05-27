One person killed in overnight shooting in Chinatown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Chinatown early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place at around 2:30 a.m. at a new apartment building near Hudson and One Greenway Street.

Several shell casings covered the ground outside of the apartment.

Police say one person was shot and taken to Tufts Medical Center. Officers are now saying the victim has died.

A neighbor said the street is typically quiet and this was a surprising incident.

According to police, there are no suspects at this time.

