One person killed in crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was killed in a serious crash in Falmouth overnight Wednesday.

Investigators say the 32-year-old slammed his pickup truck into another car on Currier Road.

The man was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no immediate word on the cause of the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)